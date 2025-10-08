Europe invests €1 billion in Apply AI strategy

The European Commission is investing €1 billion in artificial intelligence. Its aim is to reduce dependence on American and Chinese technology. This Apply AI strategy focuses on ten crucial sectors, from healthcare to defense.

The European Commission’s new Apply AI strategy builds on an action plan published in April this year, writes Reuters. The goal is clear: Europe wants to become less dependent on foreign technology. “I want the future of AI to be created in Europe,” said Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

The timing is no coincidence, as geopolitical tensions with the United States and China, among others, are increasing. This is while American Big Tech companies maintain a dominant position.

Ten sectors given priority

The European Commission has identified ten specific sectors that it believes should make greater use of AI. These include healthcare, pharmaceuticals, energy, and mobility, but manufacturing, construction, agriculture, defense, communications, and culture are also mentioned as crucial areas.

The measures to be taken vary per sector. In healthcare, AI-based screening centers must be set up. For the climate, manufacturing, and pharmaceutical industries, among others, agentic AI systems are being developed. These are systems that can perform tasks independently using artificial intelligence, without the need for human intervention.

Funding through existing programs

The billion euros will come from existing EU research projects such as Horizon Europe and the Digital Europe Program. According to the Commission, this approach should encourage member states and private parties to provide additional funding.

The strategy should also ease the regulatory burden on startups. Since August last year, important AI rules have been in place that pose challenges, especially for smaller companies. Von der Leyen emphasizes that Europe wants to promote an “AI first mentality” in all key sectors.

Race against the clock

Europe is under pressure. While American companies are investing billions in AI development and Chinese players are rapidly emerging, Europe is in danger of falling behind. The Apply AI strategy aims to turn this tide by encouraging widespread acceptance of AI technology.

Whether €1 billion is enough to compete with the investments of American and Chinese competitors remains to be seen. However, the chosen strategy does show that Europe is taking its technological autonomy seriously at a time of increasing geopolitical tensions.