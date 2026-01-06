Dutch Qualinx raises €20 million for sovereign chip manufacturing

Delft-based chip designer Qualinx has raised €20 million from Dutch investors. The company wants to produce its first wireless communication chip faster than planned. The small microprocessor enables accurate positioning via Galileo, GPS, and Beidou.

Invest-NL is investing €10 million in Qualinx and considers it to be a unique Dutch technology, according to the FD. “The chip is not only very economical compared to competing products, but also universal. If it is used to connect to another satellite system, only a software update is required,” says investment manager Johan Stins. Invest-NL sees wireless communication chips as a huge market.

Production moved forward to Dresden

Chip production is starting earlier than planned because the testing phase was completed ahead of schedule. Initially, this was supposed to coincide with an investment round intended for the end of this year. The 5 x 5 mm chip consumes little energy and, according to the manufacturer, is suitable for drones, smartwatches, smart glasses, and pet trackers.

Qualinx uses Digital RF technology that digitizes the RF signal early, keeping power consumption low and enabling simultaneous support for multiple satellite bands. Positioning is done in the chip itself, not via the cloud. This makes the system more secure against digital intrusions.

Manufacturing takes place at GlobalFoundries in Dresden, Germany. According to Invest-NL, this reduces dependence on Asian manufacturers such as TSMC and Samsung. “This strengthens European sovereignty in chip manufacturing, as it reduces supply risks.”

Qualinx was founded ten years ago by Delft University of Technology. It previously raised €20 million in capital, which it used to develop a radio chip that incorporates most of its functions. The QLX3Gx dual-band chip consumes only 10 mW during tracking.

Forward.One, Waterman Ventures, and InnovationQuarter Capital are also participating in the new investment round. Despite the early investment round, Qualinx still intends to raise new capital in the second half of this year.

Tip: TU Delft gets lab for developing quantum computing