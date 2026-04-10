Anthropic considers developing own chip to reduce third party reliance

AI company Anthropic is exploring designing its own chips to power its systems in the future. According to insiders, this is an exploratory phase, and no final decisions have been made yet. It is therefore quite possible that the company will ultimately continue to rely on existing suppliers.

The interest in proprietary hardware stems from a growing bottleneck in the sector, Reuters reports. The availability of powerful AI chips is under pressure, while demand for computing power is rapidly increasing. Companies developing advanced AI models are, therefore, looking for ways to better control their infrastructure and reduce their vulnerability to external dependencies.

For Anthropic, the rapidly growing use of its AI model Claude is a key factor. Annual revenue has surged in a short period and now stands at tens of billions of dollars. This growth is placing additional strain on the technical infrastructure supporting the services.

Currently, Anthropic runs on a combination of chips from major technology companies, including solutions from Google and Amazon. Additionally, a long-term partnership was recently announced with Google and Broadcom, focused on further developing specialized AI hardware and expanding computing power.

Substantial investments are needed

The potential move toward chip design aligns with a broader trend in the technology sector. Major players are increasingly investing in in-house hardware to gain greater control over performance, costs, and availability. At the same time, designing such chips is complex and expensive. The required investments can run into the hundreds of millions of dollars, partly due to the scarcity of specialized expertise and the high demands of manufacturing processes.

According to sources who spoke with Reuters, no concrete design has yet been finalized within Anthropic. Nor has a team been assembled that focuses entirely on chip development. As a result, it remains uncertain for now whether the company will actually move in this direction.

A spokesperson for Anthropic declined to comment on the article.