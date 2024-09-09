On Sunday, China expressed its opinion on ASML’s broader export restrictions on chip equipment. The country says it is “dissatisfied” with the decision.

It called for “protecting the common interests of Chinese and Dutch companies.” Since Friday, the Netherlands has been bending closer to the wishes of ally America. Therefore, the export restrictions in place were extended to the 1970i and 1980i chip machines based on DUV lithography.

American companies can’t export these chip machines to China for some time. For Dutch companies, the decision has come since Friday. The Schoof administration then took action to bring restrictions in the Netherlands in line with U.S. restrictions. Former Prime Minister Rutte was more reluctant to tighten export restrictions.

‘Resolutely opposed’

“In recent years, in order to maintain its global hegemony, the United States has continued to … pressuring certain countries to tighten export control measures on semiconductors and (related) equipment … China is resolutely opposed to this,” China’s Ministry of Commerce responded on Sunday.

