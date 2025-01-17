Netherlands excludes ASML sales to China from export data

The Dutch government has decided to exclude most ASML sales to China from export data for so-called dual-use goods, which have civil and military applications.

The new measure was not publicly known before, but Reuters now writes about the decision based on government information. The Dutch government is deciding on the export of ASML machines to China at a time when tensions are rising over chips. Starting in 2025, most of ASML’s sales to China will no longer be included in export data for dual-use goods.

Exports of dual-use goods outside the EU are often subject to licensing requirements. This is because the goods can be used for military purposes, giving the government additional visibility into trade with foreign countries.

ASML previously faced restrictive measures on trade with China but still managed to generate more than 7 billion euros in sales from the country in 2024. However, it does not specify by region what equipment is sold.

Impact on transparency

The new regulation impacts the transparency of trade in advanced chip machines. The change makes it more difficult to understand the volume of ASML equipment exports to China, which could lead to discussions about the balance between national security and economic interests. Earlier this week, the foreign trade minister decided to tighten export restrictions.