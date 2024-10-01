Germany watches Microsoft’s competitive position closer

Germany’s competition regulator plans to monitor Microsoft’s competitive practices more strictly. The authority recently placed the company in a new classification.

The Federal Cartel Office believes that Microsoft is a company with enormous influence in multiple markets. The influence is big because the tech giant’s products are indispensable for many companies today, as well as for the government and consumers. This makes the Microsoft ecosystem intertwined with different market segments, according to the competition regulator.

According to the regulator, the tech giant has the resources to discover new market segments at any time. Moreover it is certain the company can become the market leader or build a large market share within them in a short period of time. This is thanks to its strong financial position.

New category classification

The classification in the new category means that the Federal Cartel Office can impose fines on Microsoft for unfair competition practices. The extra supervision applies to the tech giant’s entire portfolio, not just individual products and services.

Microsoft’s response

In response Microsoft says it respects the measure, writes Reuters. According to the tech giant, the company realizes that it has responsibility for a healthy competitive work environment. It is keen to work proactively, cooperatively, and responsibly with the oversight holder.

