Microsoft fixes two dll errors in Office apps after six months

After six months, Microsoft has finally managed to identify the cause of two problems when launching Office apps such as Outlook and Word, and has managed to resolve them.

At the end of August 2024, users started experiencing errors with msls70.dll and (later) also PageLayout.dll when starting Office apps. These errors prompted users to restart Microsoft Outlook, for example.

At that time, Microsoft did not yet have a workaround available and asked affected users to only report the startup problems.

Mismatch between Office version and Channel

Microsoft has now traced the cause of the problems and considers them solved.

The msls70.dll and PageLayout.dll errors are caused by a mismatch between the Office version and the correct Office Channel. For example, if they belong to the Monthly Enterprise Channel, but the Office application they are using is on Current Channel.

Users can check their Office version by choosing the path File/Account/About Word in Word, for example. If there is a mismatch, there is a problem with the rollout configuration, Microsoft indicates.

MS Intune users must ensure that the Office build on an end user’s machine corresponds to the Channel and build intended for end users.

Fix in latest Office version

Microsoft has now implemented a fix for the problems in the latest Office version 2504, Build 18730.20000. An overview of the correct Office Builds for the individual Channels is available here.

If the problems continue to occur, Microsoft advises you to collect all logs and contact them.

