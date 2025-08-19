Microsoft fixes Windows 10 bug after week of technical issues

Microsoft has fixed a critical Windows upgrade bug that has been plaguing users since August 12. The issues affected both Windows 10-to-11 migrations and Server upgrades, while users had been struggling with other Patch Tuesday complications for days.

The upgrade bug was just one in a series of issues caused by the August Update. Installation errors, data corruption, and faulty Event Viewer logs plagued the same update. Recovery options in older Windows versions also crashed, effectively trapping users in the current version.

Widespread upgrade blockages

Time is running out for Windows 10 users who want to upgrade to Windows 11 before the deadline. The old OS will no longer be supported from October 14. However, since the August Patch Tuesday updates, organizations have been struggling with error 0x8007007F when performing such system upgrades. Affected were, among others, transitions from Windows 10 version 1809 to Windows 11 22H2 and 23H2, as well as various Windows Server upgrades.

Quick fix, slow communication

Microsoft confirmed on August 18 (yesterday at the time of writing) that the issue had been resolved, but indicated that the fix had already been available on August 15. It is unclear why the tech company waited three days to publicly track this critical issue.

It is noteworthy that Windows 11 version 24H2 and Windows Server 2025 were not affected by these issues. Microsoft is positioning the latest Windows 11 variant as its “most reliable” client OS ever. In any case, many will have to take the plunge to the new Windows, unless they want to continue working without security updates, run their systems completely offline, or purchase an extra year of support.

