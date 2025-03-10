America still wants to split-off Chrome from Google

According to a court document filed Friday, the US Department of Justice (DOJ) maintains that Google must sell its web browser Chrome. Although the DOJ still strictly regulates competition, it has become less strict about Google’s AI investments.

The DOJ suggested last year that Google should divest Chrome, a measure proposed under former president Joe Biden. The Trump administration keeps the proposal largely intact. The ministry argues that Google’s behaviour has created an economic giant that distorts the market to maintain its dominance.

In a court document signed by Omeed Assefi, the current acting attorney general for antitrust, the DOJ emphasizes that the “core components” of the original proposal have not changed. This includes the sale of Chrome and a ban on payments from Google to distribution partners to favour search engine services.

Less stringent requirements for AI investments

However, the DOJ relaxed its requirements in the area of artificial intelligence. Instead of a mandatory sale of Google’s AI investments, including the billions invested in Anthropic, the Department now requires only advance notice of future investments. This means that Google may keep making investments in AI technology, but it must be transparent about future steps.

In addition, the DOJ has decided not to address the issue surrounding Android directly. Instead of forcing Google to divest Android now, it is leaving the decision to the courts depending on future competitive dynamics.

Google resists

The lawsuit is part of broader antitrust lawsuits filed by the DOJ and 38 states. Judge Amit P. Mehta ruled that Google acted illegally to maintain its monopoly in online search. Google has indicated that it will appeal the ruling, stating that it has proposed alternative measures to address the judge’s concerns. A Google spokesman informed Reuters that the DOJ’s proposals “reach far beyond the court’s ruling and are harmful to consumers, the economy and U.S. national security.”