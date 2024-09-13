Microsoft Edge should crash less after update

The new version of Microsoft Edge fixes crashes that browser users were encountering.

In the previous release, these crashes occurred when trying to launch a custom protocol from a Web page. To experience the crash, however, it was necessary to use the URLAllowlist policy. This policy is deployed on managed devices to enforce that the user only opens allowed Web pages.

Version 128.0.2739.79 addresses the crashes. Users who have experienced the problem can check if the update is already installed. This is done by opening the menu, clicking “Help and Feedback” and “About Microsoft Edge. It is also possible to just keep using the browser, as Microsoft Edge automatically updates in the background.

The update also fixes an issue where pinned shortcuts were duplicated on the taskbar.

Microsoft plans

Earlier this year, Microsoft also improved the loading speed of the Edge browser. To do so, the company introduced a new underlying code architecture. The browser is now said to be dozens of percent faster, sometimes as much as 76 percent.

Later this month, Edge’s new major update, version 129, should be released.

Tip: Microsoft disguises ad for Edge browser as recommendation