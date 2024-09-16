SentinelOne and Lenovo join forces to protect millions of PCs

Lenovo is set to provide millions of PCs and other endpoints with SentinelOne protection. The new partnership will run for several years.

In March, CrowdStrike and Dell announced a similar deal. In the case of SentinelOne and Lenovo, it means millions of PCs will have the Singularity Platform included. This includes Purple AI, the suite of AI capabilities that provide protection on top of Lenovo’s ThinkShield technology.

New service

The partnership will expand its ambitions further than this. Lenovo will also build a new Managed Detection & Response service based on SentinelOne’s Singularity Platform inside ThinkShield. Nima Baiati, Executive Director and General Manager, Cybersecurity Solutions, Intelligent Devices Group at Lenovo, notes that SentinelOne is leading the way when it comes to AI-driven endpoint security.

For Lenovo’s sales teams and channel partners, it now becomes possible to offer SentinelOne security for organizations of all sizes. The SentinelOne offering is positioned as an upgrade for existing customers to extend ThinkShield.

Counterpart

Obviously, this partnership is very similar to the one between CrowdStrike and Dell. There, too, both parties talked about AI-driven attackers that could only be kept out with AI-driven solutions. Real-time protection, logically a spearhead now that cyberattacks can be set up in minutes, therefore prevails. Similarly, SentinelOne and Lenovo are targeting everyone from SMBs to multinationals, knowing that the joint offering can be relevant to organizations of all sizes.

So the angle of “embedded AI security,” as SentinelOne describes it, is anything but new. Yet it is highly relevant and one of the areas in which the much-discussed AI PC has real added value. For example, Trend Micro previously cited that the on-device capabilities of AI PCs allow it to run its own email protection locally, eliminating the need to seek permission to run personal data in the cloud. The endpoint itself, often the initial attack path for cybercriminals, can also be protected itself with AI, as SentinelOne shows.

