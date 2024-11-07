CrowdStrike outage costs Air France-KLM 15 million more than expected

The total impact of the CrowdStrike outage on Air France-KLM is 25 million euros. It was previously assumed that the outage would result in a cost of 10 million euros.

The airline announced this while presenting its financial figures. “The additional 1.4 point unit cost was caused by difficult summer operations, mainly at KLM and Transavia, resulting in higher disruption cost (€65 million), the impact of Crowdstrike €25 million and lower capacity at Transavia (-3%),” Air France-KLM said in the statement.

Due to the outage in mid-July, systems were temporarily not operational, forcing Air France-KLM to cancel flights. This led to passengers rebooking and offering other arrangements, such as hotel stays. The company also lost sales due to the circumstances. It took days for all the problems to be fully resolved, further increasing costs into the millions.

A few days after the outage, Air France-KLM estimated the costs to be 10 million euros. Transavia and KLM, which are part of the group, were particularly affected. The earlier estimate came from Chief Financial Officer Steven Zaat. Now that all damages have been processed, it is possible to communicate the actual costs more accurately.

