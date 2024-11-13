Zscaler brings zero trust segmentation to offices and factories

With its new Zero Trust Segmentation solution, Zscaler aims to help companies securely connect users, devices, and workloads in offices, factories, campuses, data centers, or the cloud.

Zscaler states that Zero Trust Segmentation can address firewalls’ limitations. Many companies currently use firewalls for network segmentation, but they “add complexity, increase costs, and fail to provide adequate security.” While this traditional network and security architecture provides a stable connection, it also contributes to the rapid spread of ransomware, according to Zscaler. Previously, Techzine spoke with Zscaler’s CEO, who said that firewalls are becoming like mainframes and zero trust is the way forward.

Segmentation everywhere

With the acquisition of Airgap Networks in April this year, Zscaler has new technology to further its commitment to zero trust. Airgap Networks provides tools for agentless segmentation in IT and OT environments. Combined with a zero trust architecture, every office, factory, and public cloud functions as a virtual island, communicating directly with the Zscaler security platform.

Zero Trust Segmentation should also address the rise of IoT devices and OT systems in offices and factories. “Zscaler’s solution securely segments any device – even legacy OT – within hours, without north-south firewalls,” the company said. In addition, Zscaler wants to mean more in data centers and public clouds. Therefore, Zero Trust Segmentation standardizes multi-cloud workload security for Internet traffic, communication between clouds and data centers, Virtual Private Clouds and between workloads and processes.

Currently, Zero Trust Segmentation supports AWS and Azure. Support for Google Cloud is planned for February.