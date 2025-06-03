Zscaler expands Zero Trust to branches, multicloud, and remote

Zscaler is introducing a series of new solutions to bring Zero Trust to more locations. The new features focus on protecting data in distributed environments such as branches, multicloud, and remote environments.

The new solutions are a response to the growing complexity that companies are facing. Organizations are becoming increasingly distributed and embracing more IoT, OT, and multi-cloud architectures. These developments make it more difficult to manage cyber risks effectively. Zscaler introduced Zero Trust SASE early last year to address these issues.

With the new capabilities for Zero Trust Everywhere, Zscalar aims to strengthen cybersecurity and simplify network infrastructure. At the same time, companies must be able to scale securely in today’s evolving threat landscape. The new solutions are now available or accessible for specific use cases by Zscaler customers.

Unified Appliance for Zero Trust Branch

The Zero Trust Branch product uses a unified appliance that secures communications between branches, campuses, and factories. It segments OT and IoT devices within those environments, including legacy OT. This is done without downtime. The solution also introduces disposable jumpboxes that give contractors secure, time-limited access to critical systems.

By eliminating firewalls, legacy NAC, complex VLAN configurations, and VDI for remote access, organizations can stop lateral threat movement. This approach not only increases security, but also significantly reduces complexity and costs.

Cloud-native service for workloads

Zero Trust Gateway for Cloud Workloads is a cloud-native service on AWS. It secures communication from workloads to the internet and East-West traffic between workloads and VPCs/VNETs. This can be done in less than ten minutes without deploying agents or virtual machines. It is a Zscaler-managed service that strengthens security in hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

Zscaler Microsegmentation for Cloud Workloads extends AI-driven segmentation to cloud workloads. The new host-based Microsegmentation service provides detailed host- and process-level segmentation policies. It uses an AI-powered Segmentation engine for workloads in public clouds such as AWS and Azure, as well as for on-premises data center workloads running on bare metal.