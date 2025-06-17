Zscaler accelerates zero trust adoption for AI

The zero trust platform helps companies deploy AI tools securely by protecting data and blocking cyberattacks through more than 500 trillion security signals per day.

The company focuses on organizations struggling with the complex challenges of AI implementation. Companies want to reap the benefits of AI, but at the same time fear data breaches and compliance issues. Zscaler’s new solutions aim to address these concerns through intelligent automation and advanced threat detection.

AI classification finds hidden sensitive data

The new AI-powered Data Security Classification goes beyond traditional regex-based signature detection. The system can recognize more than 200 categories of sensitive information, simulating human intuition in identifying confidential content. This technology enables the detection of unexpected data segments that would otherwise be overlooked.

This gives organizations a detailed overview of their data security status in a fraction of the time. Earlier this year, Zscaler expanded its Zero Trust platform to more distributed environments, and the new AI features fit seamlessly into this.

Extensive control over generative AI

To manage generative AI applications such as Microsoft Copilot, Zscaler is introducing improved prompt classification. Organizations can now see exactly which prompts employees are using and block policy violations before sensitive data is shared. Existing Data Loss Prevention capabilities are being extended to AI workflows.

This development comes at a time when companies are increasingly integrating AI tools into their work processes. Control over what is shared with AI systems is becoming crucial for maintaining compliance and data security.

AI-Powered Segmentation offers a targeted automation engine for user-to-application segmentation. The system simplifies app management and segmentation workflows by automatically taking user identity into account. This enables organizations to improve their security status more quickly.

Zscaler is also introducing Digital Experience Network Intelligence. This AI-driven service helps network administrators benchmark internet performance and analyze ISP issues. Teams can proactively detect network disruptions and reroute users via alternative paths.