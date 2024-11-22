Security company Wiz wants to make code more secure with acquisition of Dazz

Wiz has recently purchased Dazz. With the acquisition, the cloud security specialist primarily wants to further expand and improve the functionality of its recently introduced Wiz Code service.

The acquisition of Dazz will reportedly cost Wiz $450 million. It is yet another deal struck by Wiz, which is pursuing a very aggressive acquisition strategy. This time, the security company is focusing on securing code.

Already in April this year, Gem Security was acquired by Wiz. And late last year, industry peer Raftt was acquired for more DevOps security functions.

ASPM platform

Dazz offers a Application Security Posture Management (ASPM) platform. This platform scans developers’ code for vulnerabilities and provides advice on how to fix them.

The platform looks for vulnerabilities by analyzing security data from code repositories. The data are collected via read-only APIs. This allows the software to access the files but cannot modify them. This should prevent cybersecurity incidents.

After mapping vulnerabilities within corporate networks, Dazz provides prioritization advice. This advises administrators, for example, to put vulnerabilities exploited by hackers at the top of their list. The algorithm used by Dazz to determine priority also relies on other factors, such as whether vulnerabilities affect only one application or several.

The ASPM platform uses LLMs to generate the advice it gives to solve problems. Problems it can resolve include insecure configuration scripts, easily accessible encryption keys and other problems. In some cases, the platform provides not only advice but also suggestions for improving code.

Improve Wiz Code

Wiz plans to use Dazz’s technology and platform to improve its recently launched Wiz Code service. Like the now-acquired ASPM platform, this service helps discover and fix vulnerabilities in code.

Above all, with the features from the Dazz platform, Wiz Code should gain more functionality for AI-supported tasks such as prioritizing and fixing risks.

