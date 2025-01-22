Guardz unveils “Ultimate Plan” to help MSPs get out of trouble

Security for large organizations is complex and, thanks to scale, manageable. For smaller companies, management is a lot trickier, which is why Guardz has come up with an “ultimate plan” to simplify matters.

With its new Ultimate Plan, Guardz hopes to eliminate common SMB headaches. 77 percent of MSPs struggle to manage their complex point solutions for security, according to a Guardz survey. While SMBs may rarely experience any of this, this lack of oversight can suddenly become painfully obvious in the event of a cyber incident.

As it happens, we haven’t mentioned Guardz before on Techzine. This is not surprising: it did not operate in the EMEA region until November. Via an announcement, the company revealed that it now will be.

SentinelOne partnership

In short, security management from MSPs needs to change, according to Guardz. Guardz’ own Managed Detection & Response (MDR) service will now be strenghthened by SentinelOne’s EDR technology. It is a result of the collaboration the two parties entered into last April. That is exactly the period when SentinelOne rolled out its own Purple AI analyst as a ready-to-use product. This puts a simplification of security tooling by GenAI within reach. After all, the goal of Purple AI is for it to be a true security assistant. Use cases include questions about its own security posture and proactive notifications from Purple AI to resolve vulnerabilities or other abuses.

With this in mind, the list of features of Guardz’ Ultimate Plan is a lot clearer. One promises to deliver a single threat detection & response engine based on all relevant security layers. SentinelOne’s EDR hooks into that, so that service can also leverage data fromuti identities, email and cloud services and, of course, endpoints (whose protection is SentinelOne’s priority).

Automation and help nearby

So the way MSPs work needs to be simplified. AI-driven automation, also a spearhead of the Ultimate Plan, should make them more decisive than ever. However, there are times when people still can’t figure it out. That’s why Guardz also makes its own security analysts available to quarantine endpoints, block threats and isolate suspicious users. In addition, Guardz wants to notify MSPs of any threats they may face in this way.

“Today’s MSPs face mounting challenges in securing their SMB customers’ operations while managing a large number of solutions and alerts at once,” said Dor Eisner, CEO and co-founder of Guardz. “The Ultimate Plan is our answer to these challenges. It provides an intuitive, AI-native solution that reduces complexity, enhances response times, and empowers MSPs to deliver exceptional security with ease. By partnering with SentinelOne, we are bringing together the best of advanced endpoint protection and user-centric security management.”

