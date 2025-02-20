OpenText launches threat detection for Microsoft security tools

OpenText is introducing Core Threat Detection and Response, a new AI-driven cybersecurity solution that integrates tightly with Microsoft security tools. The solution, available with Cloud Editions 25.2, should help organizations stop cyber attacks faster and more efficiently before damage occurs.

Core Threat Detection and Response uses hundreds of AI algorithms to enhance detection capabilities. The solution applies rapid anomaly detection that dynamically adapts to changes in operational environments, providing contextually relevant threat detection.

The solution builds on OpenText’s previous AI initiatives, including Aviator for the Information Management Cloud. Core Threat Detection and Response will be available on Microsoft Azure and integrates with Microsoft Defender for Endpoint, Microsoft Entra ID and Microsoft Security Copilot. This is to help organizations stop attacks quickly, preventing damage.

OpenText also offers a threat integration studio that allows users to add telemetry from other network solutions, applications and security tools to Core Threat Detection and Response. The built-in Cybersecurity Aviator translates AI-generated insights into understandable language for SOC analysts, enabling faster preventive actions.

Addressing internal threats

According to the 2023 Ponemon and Sullivan report referenced by OpenText at the presentation, incidents related to insider threats cost organizations an average of $16.2 million (€15.5 million) per year. OpenText aims to address this challenge with its updated threat hunting services and integration tools.