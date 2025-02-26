Zscaler helps businesses better secure digital assets

Zscaler recently introduced its new service, Zscaler Asset Exposure Management. It allows users to monitor better and secure the cyber attack surface of their various assets, such as networks and devices.

Many companies struggle to properly define and monitor their cyber attack surface, which can lead to undetected security vulnerabilities and possibly data breaches. Zscaler Asset Exposure Management should address this problem. The service provides companies with an accurate overview of their asset inventory and helps them identify and mitigate potential security risks early, effectively reducing cyber risk.

Zscaler Asset Exposure Management

Zscaler Asset Exposure Management is built on Zscaler’s Data Fabric for Security. The service integrates, deduplicates, enriches and correlates data from hundreds of sources, including its cloud security platform and the Zero Trust Exchange platform.

The data from the latter platform is particularly valuable, as it processes more than 500 billion security transactions daily. This gives companies a detailed and up-to-date overview of their assets and the associated risks.

In addition, Zscaler Asset Exposure Management provides deep insight into assets within different market segments and industrial environments, such as factories. This is made possible through integration with Zscaler’s Zero Trust Branch solution.

Various features

The new platform identifies asset security gaps based on the lack of endpoint detection. It also improves data accuracy by automatically updating databases for configuration management and resolving inconsistencies between different systems.

For countering risk, Zscaler Asset Exposure Management automates remediation workflows and policy adjustments, especially for restricting end-user access to known vulnerable assets.

Last but not least, the integration with Zscaler Risk360 and Unified Vulnerability Management helps customers strengthen their complete security posture and counter cyber attacks on their businesses.

Zscaler Asset Exposure Management is available now.

