US Defense Secretary orders halt to cyber operations against Russia

US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth ordered the Cyber Command to halt offensive cyber and intelligence operations against Russia, according to a US official familiar with the matter.

The decision is quite a surprise, as Russia has been stepping up its cyber operations against Ukraine and NATO countries. That’s according to earlier reports from U.S. intelligence agencies and the private sector.

The official said Hegseth gave the order in late February to Air Force General Tim Haugh, the head of the command. It is unclear how long the order will remain in effect. A senior U.S. defence official declined to comment on the decision for operational security reasons.

The official did tell NBC News that the secretary does not prioritize the security of the armed forces in all operations, including the cyber domain.

The U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, which falls under the Department of Homeland Security, stated that its mission is to defend all cyber threats against U.S. critical infrastructure, including those from Russia. There would be no change in their stance. Representatives of the U.S. Cyber Command did not immediately respond to a request for comment, and the Russian Embassy also did not immediately respond.

Restoring diplomatic relations with Russia

In recent days, President Donald Trump has tried to restore diplomatic channels with Russia. This includes strengthening staff at the embassy as his administration works to bring a swift end to the war in Ukraine. American officials launched peace talks with Russian negotiators in Saudi Arabia last month.

Relations between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy halted Friday after a clash in the Oval Office between Trump, Zelenskyy and Vice President JD Vance. Trump criticized Zelenskyy after the meeting for his continued criticism of Putin.

Criticism of the decision

Senator Chuck Schumer, the Democratic minority leader in the Senate, called the administration’s decision to pause offensive cyber operations against Russia an attempt by Trump to please Putin.

The Biden administration last year labelled Russia an ongoing global cyber threat and pointed to Russian attacks on U.S. government agencies, think tanks, the energy sector and aviation.

According to U.S. intelligence, Moscow views cyber disruption as a foreign policy tool influencing other countries’ decisions. It continues to refine and deploy its spying, influence and attack capabilities against a wide range of targets. According to the U.S. intelligence report, Russia continues to pose a cyber threat worldwide.

Microsoft reported in November that Russia was ramping up its cyber operations, primarily targeting Ukraine and NATO countries. The report also highlighted Russian cyber operations aimed at influencing the 2024 U.S. presidential election, which led to sanctions by the Biden administration.

