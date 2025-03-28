Parent company Fox-IT completes sale of Fox Crypto

NCC Group, the parent company of Fox-IT, has finalized the sale of Fox Crypto.

Fox Crypto, which develops and maintains high-quality cryptographic products for securing sensitive information, is now officially part of the Swedish CR Group Nordic AB. The finalization follows eight months after the announcement that the business unit would be sold to the Scandinavian company.

The sale of Fox Crypto is part of NCC Group’s broader strategy. The company has chosen to simplify the organization and focus resources on cybersecurity services. Fox-IT, which last year celebrated its 25th anniversary, plays a central role in this as the driving force behind growth in the Benelux and Europe.

With this step, NCC Group is fully focusing on integrated services related to cyber resilience. Fox-IT will continue to hold an important position in the Dutch cyber sector.

Vision and plans for the future

NCC Group CEO Mike Maddison emphasizes that the company is “aser focused on delivering our strategy to simplify and focus the Group on world class full service cyber resilience.” He believes the sale will create room for further growth and investment in Fox-IT.

NCC Group recently launched two new global practices: Identity Access Management and Operational Technology. In addition, collaborations with Horizon3.ai and CrowdStrike have been announced to further strengthen services in the areas of technical assurance, managed services, and incident response.