Dutch payment company Adyen hit by three DDoS attack

On Monday evening and night, DDoS attacks targeted Dutch payment service provider Adyen multiple times. The attacks disrupted debit card payments and checkout processes in online shops and physical stores, including outside the Netherlands.

The first attack began yesterday around 7 p.m. and affected customers throughout Europe. Adyen itself reported limited availability of its services. According to the company, the debit card disruption was resolved after half an hour, and online payments were possible again shortly thereafter. A second attack followed around 8:35 p.m., which the company was also able to resolve fairly quickly. Later in the evening, around 11:35 p.m., Adyen reported limited service availability for the third time.

Not all functions restored

In an update around 3:40 a.m., Adyen reported that the situation was under control and that most payment transactions were back to normal. However, a number of specific online payment functions are still not fully operational. These include payments via a link. It is not yet clear how much inconvenience the companies that are customers of Adyen and consumers experienced as a result of the disruptions.

Share price drops

The Dutch-listed Adyen is a major player in global payment transactions. Adyen facilitates payments for Meta (the parent company of Facebook and Instagram), taxi service Uber, and eBay, the American auction site. Last year, the fintech company processed transactions with a total value of almost €1,286 billion. Adyen’s share price fell by more than 2% when the Amsterdam stock exchange opened on Tuesday morning.

