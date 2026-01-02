Hackers disrupt French postal and banking services twice

La Poste and La Banque Postale were once again difficult to access on New Year’s Day due to a cyberattack. The disruption comes just days after a similar attack disrupted parcel tracking during the Christmas period.

The website laposte.fr and all information systems of the French postal company were hit by a cyberattack on Thursday morning, according to radio station RFI. The website and app of La Banque Postale, the postal company’s banking division, were also largely inaccessible.

The earlier denial-of-service attack was claimed by the pro-Russian hacker group NoName057(16). This group uses DDoS attacks to overload servers in order to prevent or delay access to an online service. What was striking was the unusually long duration. The disruption began on December 22 and lasted until December 26, severely affecting package tracking. Delivery itself proceeded normally.

Investigation ongoing

La Poste emphasized that no data was stolen. A denial-of-service attack is not considered a breach of information systems. The Paris public prosecutor’s office has launched an investigation entrusted to the General Directorate for Internal Security (DGSI) and the national cyber unit. The public prosecutor’s office confirmed that NoName057(16) has claimed responsibility for the attack.

The hacker group was formed in 2022, the year Russia invaded Ukraine. The group has previously attacked Ukrainian media websites and government and corporate websites in Poland, Sweden, and Germany. Experts say their activities appear to be aimed at supporting pro-Russian information warfare. The group appears to be a loose organization of hacktivists.

In July 2025, an international partnership coordinated by Europol and Eurojust carried out an operation against the group. Operation Eastwood took more than 100 servers offline and made arrests in France and Spain. However, within a few weeks, the group was as active as before.

