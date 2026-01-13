America puts an end to international cyber cooperation

On the instructions of President Donald Trump, the United States is withdrawing from international organizations that focus on cybersecurity and hybrid threats. There are concerns within the cybersecurity sector that this decision could undermine global resilience to digital threats.

As reported by Computing, the US government claims that these partnerships are not sufficiently effective and are not in line with national interests.

The departure is part of a broader reorientation of US foreign policy, with Washington withdrawing from a total of 66 international organizations. According to the White House, these partnerships are not delivering enough results and are limiting the US’s policy space. Among the organizations from which the US is withdrawing are the European Centre of Excellence for Countering Hybrid Threats, the Global Forum on Cyber Expertise, and the International Law Commission.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that, after assessment, the institutions in question had been labeled inefficient and poorly organized. In addition, they were said to waste resources structurally and, in some respects, conflict with US views on sovereignty and autonomy. For these reasons, the government no longer considers further participation justified.

Cybercriminals take advantage of poor information exchange

Cybersecurity specialists point out that the US withdrawal could have consequences for international cooperation against cybercrime. At a time when digital attacks are becoming more complex and large-scale, reduced coordination could make countries more vulnerable. There is also a risk that cybercriminals and state-sponsored actors will take advantage of gaps in cooperation and information exchange.

In recent years, the US has played a prominent role in international cyber coalitions. Together with allies, it has worked to disrupt ransomware groups, counter foreign interference in elections, and respond jointly to major cyber incidents. Such partnerships bring together governments, intelligence services, CERTs, and sometimes companies to share knowledge and increase digital resilience.

Analysts expect that the loss of the US contribution could lead to fewer financial resources, less technical expertise, and declining influence within these networks. This could reduce the speed and effectiveness of international warnings about new threats.

The Global Forum on Cyber Expertise, one of the organizations that the US is leaving, deals with issues such as cybercrime, critical infrastructure, and digital skills. In addition to governments, parties such as Interpol and large technology companies are also affiliated.

The business community is also closely monitoring developments. Less international coordination could mean that threat information becomes available more slowly or less completely, putting additional pressure on the security teams of multinationals and increasing dependence on commercial solutions.

According to Alexandra Givens of the Center for Democracy and Technology, the decision may have broader consequences. She warns that the US is further withdrawing from international efforts to protect digital rights and democratic values, even though she believes that such cooperation contributes to the safety of citizens.