PayPal leaked sensitive data for six months due to software error

Update 23/2: PayPal appears to have informed affected customers because it is obligated to. The payment platform emphasized that its own systems “were not compromised.”



A PayPal spokesperson has responded to the editorial staff of ICT/Magazine about the data breach that exposed the social security numbers of users of the PayPal Working Capital app for six months. “When there is a potential exposure of customer information, PayPal is required to notify affected customers. In this case, PayPal’s systems were not compromised. As such, we contacted the approximately 100 customers who were potentially impacted to provide awareness on this matter.”

This security incident is not to be categorized as a hack, but in fact gave cybercriminals even easier access to sensitive data. Due to the software flaw, the information was not properly protected from outsiders.



Original 20/2: PayPal is warning customers about a data breach that leaked personal data for six months. The leaked data includes social security numbers.

The software error occurred in the PayPal Working Capital application, an app that allows small businesses to easily take out a business loan. The leak occurred between July 1, 2025, and December 13, 2025. In addition to names and email addresses, phone numbers, business addresses, social security numbers, and dates of birth were also compromised.

PayPal discovered the leak on December 12, 2025, and withdrew the responsible code one day later. This blocked further access to the data. “PayPal has since reversed the code change that caused this error, which may have exposed personal data. We did not delay this notification due to a law enforcement investigation,” the company stated in a message to affected users.

Unauthorized transactions

The platform also detected unauthorized transactions on a limited number of accounts as a direct result of the data breach. Affected customers received refunds.

The company further states that the breach was limited to a small group, but the exact number of affected customers is unknown. As compensation, the American payment platform is now offering affected users two years of free credit monitoring and identity restoration services through Equifax. These services require registration before June 30, 2026.

PayPal advises customers to monitor their credit reports and active accounts for suspicious activity. The company reminds users that it never asks for passwords, one-time codes, or other authentication details by phone, text message, or email. This approach is common in phishing attacks, which typically follow the disclosure of data breaches.

PayPal has reset the passwords of all affected accounts. Users will be asked to create new login details the next time they log in, if they have not already done so.

Leaked data remains in circulation for a long time

Although PayPal does not have a high number of incidents, the consequences of a previous leak lingered for a long time. In 2022, some 35,000 accounts were compromised by a large-scale credential stuffing attack. Three years later, a dataset containing login details for 15.8 million PayPal accounts appeared on the dark web. PayPal stated at the time that the data was related to the credential stuffing incident in 2022 and not to a new leak.