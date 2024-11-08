Review: How mature is the Google Pixel 9 ecosystem?

Apple and Samsung have long established their respective ecosystems of phones, earbuds, and smartwatches. Now Google has refreshed its own trio of devices, and Techzine spent several months testing them. How compelling is life in the complete Pixel universe?

For this review, we tested all Google Pixel 9 variants, along with the Pixel Watch 3 (41mm) and Pixel Buds Pro 2. We’ll examine each device individually before considering whether the whole is greater than the sum of its parts. The WiFi version of the Watch 3 typically retails for €390, though it can be found for less. The Buds Pro 2 earbuds are available for just over €200. The Pixel phones show significant price variation: while the Pixel 9 costs around €800 online, the 9 Pro Fold commands €1,899. We recently reviewed the latter:

The Pixel 9 Pro and Pro XL sit between these price points at €1,099 (Pro, 128GB) and €1,199 (Pro XL, 128GB) respectively. This pricing strategy is clear: Google aims to compete in both the premium and upper mid-range segments. Not much has changed in this regard – while the original Pixel 7 (the first Pixel available in most of Europe) launched at €649, that would be close to €750 in 2024 terms.

An enrichment or a burden?

The Pixel ecosystem offers considerable flexibility, from the basic Pixel 9 to the foldable 9 Pro Fold, complemented by the Buds Pro 2 and Pixel Watch 3. Importantly, none of these devices are strictly dependent on each other. Any Android phone works well with Pixel accessories, and Pixel phones are compatible with existing peripherals. Unlike Apple’s walled garden approach, Android’s open nature prevents such restrictions.

So how does Google enhance the Pixel ecosystem? First, it does so through intuitive integrations. Earbuds and smartwatch battery levels appear in Pixel widgets, while an unlocked watch enables instant phone access. These basic interactions are smooth and seamless. However, dig a little deeper, and some inconsistencies emerge.

Google’s 2021 acquisition of Fitbit explains why the Pixel Watch 3 feels like a Fitbit watch with Google styling. The device has replaced standard Google health tracking with Fitbit’s system. Users must use the Fitbit app to access detailed metrics for steps and heart rate, even though basic data is visible on the watch. This creates an awkward situation for Google Fit users, who suddenly face competing step counters. Since Fit’s widgets work better on Pixel phones but don’t appear on the smartwatch, the experience feels disjointed – as if Google doesn’t expect users to own the complete Pixel lineup.

Samsung handles this better. While not all of Samsung’s native applications outshine alternatives (like the Samsung Browser versus Chrome), users can always choose preferred options AND typically have a well-integrated solution like Samsung Health across all devices. This prevents the kind of conflicts seen between Fitbit and Google Fit.

The Pixel Buds Pro 2 avoid such tension, showing a natural affinity for their Pixel phone siblings, similar to Samsung’s and Apple’s earbuds. They connect marginally faster than with other phones – a small advantage that adds up in daily use. Notably, the Pixel Buds Pro 2’s Gemini AI support works on any Android device.

AI-powered?

Ask Google what unifies their Pixel line, and they’ll likely point to AI – specifically, Gemini. Users can interact with Gemini Live through the earbuds, currently only in English, though broader language support is coming. How useful is it? The experience matches that of Pixel phones: while impressive for on-device AI, it falls short of ChatGPT’s voice capabilities. More importantly, it doesn’t replace Google Assistant as a phone AI assistant, serving instead as a brainstorming partner or fact-checker (with occasionally questionable results, like its infamous pizza glue response).

In short, the Gemini Assistant doesn’t serve as a unifying element across the Pixel line, and it’s notably absent from the Pixel Watch 3’s Wear OS. As noted in our Pixel phone review, these GenAI capabilities are still in their early stages. However, this area holds the key to meaningful business integration across Google Pixel products. Imagine an AI assistant that speaks through your earbuds while considering your calendar appointments and emails to plan your day. While individual features exist in apps like Gmail, we’re still waiting for true integration.

The real unifying factor (besides health tracking) is Google’s service suite. Maps works surprisingly well in its minimal form on the Pixel Watch 3, especially when addresses are first entered on the phone. YouTube, Google Calendar, and the weather app also demonstrate successful smartwatch-smartphone integration. This is where the ecosystem truly shines, rather than through AI features.

Battery life varies

The Google Pixel Buds Pro 2’s battery life is impressive. The earbuds last a full workday with noise canceling enabled, and the charging case quickly replenishes them. Google claims 48 hours of total battery life with the charging case, which matches real-world experience. This longevity makes it easy to forget they need charging at all.

The contrast with the Pixel Watch 3 couldn’t be starker. While we tested the smaller 41mm model and used all features throughout the day, the battery barely lasts 24 hours. This creates an awkward situation where you can’t use sleep tracking overnight AND start your day without charging. Charging isn’t particularly fast either, taking over an hour to reach 100%. We hoped to stretch battery life to two days through careful management, but even airplane mode couldn’t achieve this.

The phone remains the ecosystem’s cornerstone, with adequate battery life across the board. The Pixel 9 Pro XL stands out with extended battery life, as expected from a larger device.

Conclusion: Pixel ecosystem is no walled garden

Unless deeply invested in Apple’s ecosystem, transitioning to a Pixel smartphone, smartwatch, or earbuds is painless. Apart from the Pixel Watch 3’s battery life, switchers face no significant hurdles. Those fully embracing Google’s ecosystem get a well-matched set of products, though they lack deep integration and retain most features when connected to other Android devices or phones.

This represents both the strength and weakness of Google’s offering. The company’s services, which users often adopt regardless of their primary platform (Windows or iPhone), remain its true strength – not Gemini or hardware integration.

The Google Pixel line offers extensive choice, second only to Samsung in its range of phones and accessories. However, each device should stand on its own merits, and largely does. Business users won’t find the same compelling reasons to go “all Google” as they might with Apple. This seems intentional rather than an oversight. For those seeking a single Android vendor, Samsung remains the obvious choice, offering better smartwatch battery life, more earbud options, and a wider phone selection. Google’s Pixel line provides a viable alternative in each category, but not necessarily as a complete ecosystem.