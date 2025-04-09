Atlassian programs Rovo AI Agents for developers

Collaboration and productivity software platform company Atlassian has detailed the mechanics currently driving its Rovo AI Agents product set. Although suitable for (potentially) any team environment that would feel the benefit from an AI-powered workplace & workflow assistant service, the company has highlighted this tool’s wider use and its specific suitability for software developers.

With the potential to help any class of user from business managers to sales professionals, Atlassian details recent developments and focus that align its tools toward common (and some uncommon) software development tasks. The Rovo brand encompasses enterprise search, chat and agentic capabilities that enable software engineering teams to find, learn and act on information across their SaaS apps.

Rovo aims to address the challenge of disconnected enterprise knowledge by providing a central hub for information access and collaboration. It allows users to search across various tools and platforms, including Atlassian products and third-party applications such as Google Drive, GitHub, Slack and .fig files used the Figma interactive product design and prototyping tool.

There’s an Agent for that

“We’ve used Rovo agents to automate tedious tasks (like creating recaps and issues directly from meeting notes), draft documents (like product requirements and standard operating procedure SOPs) and make more informed decisions (like generating reports that guide business and resourcing choices). Multiple times a day, I think to myself, ‘I can’t wait to use an agent for this.’ I feel that we’ve only scratched the surface with agents,” said Fred Frenzel, project management office director at HarperCollins.

According to Atlassian’s head of product for AI Jamil Valliani, software engineers have lauded this software’s ability to use Rovo Chat in tests to clean up meeting notes and automatically turn them into tickets in Jira. A one-hour meeting used to turn into another hour of project management work with all the follow-up. With Rovo, this work can be done in 15 minutes.

Non-coding coding time

“Rovo Dev Agents, now available in Beta, target the 84% of time developers spend outside of coding so that they can do more of what they love,” asserted Valliani. “These out-of-the-box agents specialise in understanding the entire software development ecosystem, from business requirements to technical implementation. Take the Code Reviewer Agent, for example. It’s an intelligent review companion that analyses pull requests against technical requirements and business objectives, automatically checking code changes against acceptance criteria in Jira, spotting potential issues before they reach production, and dramatically reducing review cycles.”

There is usefulness here for teams to respond to service requests or when streamlining incident management i.e. service delivery-focused Rovo Agents are engineered towards collaborating with humans to address tasks related to elevating the user experience. The Root Cause Analyzer (still in development at the time of writing) helps pinpoint the cause of an incident and surface critical context, such as related deployments, pull requests, commits and Jira work items, to help responders quickly resolve it.

The rise of the AI ‘builder’

AI builders are at the very heart of what makes teams tick. Atlassian suggests that for many years already, AI builders have been pushing boundaries with off-the-shelf solutions.

“We’re a group of builders ourselves. We’ve built thousands of agents internally at Atlassian that have improved every corner of our business. Team members of all stripes, whether in legal, engineering, marketing, or leadership, have been writing their own agents to help them move away from doing the “work of work” and into real innovation and problem-solving,” said Valliani.

The brand new Rovo Studio app acts as a single tool to build custom AI-powered agents with low-code/no-code options; to tailor software processes and rules with automation; to model real-world objects with assets and schemas; and curate rich, interactive views of content with hubs.

The science of compliance

Atlassian says that its Teamwork Graph is a data intelligence layer that connects all Atlassian and third-party data. Teams will find that when using Teamwork Graph, Rovo will now proactively anticipate workflow needs, offering context-aware, action-oriented recommendations that enhance productivity and increase adoption.

Rovo is built with enterprise-grade protection, like secure language models that meet stringent security standards (including zero-day retention), strict permission enforcement and enhanced admin controls. It is also now compliant with data residency stipulations (key certifications like GDPR, SOC2, ISO27001 and the EU AI Pact), to control where a software development team’s data lives.