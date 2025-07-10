Red Hat launches free RHEL for business development

Red Hat is introducing a new version of RHEL, Red Hat Enterprise Linux for Business Developers. The self-service approach is designed to provide faster access to the enterprise Linux platform, without development and testing costs.

The new offering is designed for business developers who operate outside traditional IT departments, such as within business units. This group can now access Red Hat Enterprise Linux directly through the Developer Program, without the need for central IT teams.

Registered users can request up to 25 instances, physical, virtual, or cloud-based. The approach eliminates friction between development and operations teams by using identical platforms.

Red Hat Enterprise Linux for Business Developers is a response to the increasing complexity of IT environments. Applications now run across physical, virtual, cloud, and edge locations, with AI workloads and cloud-native solutions alternating.

This complexity is compounded by a rising trend in software supply chain attacks, according to Red Hat’s own Product Security Risk Report. This increases the need for consistent development and testing on the same platform as production environments.

Addition to existing offering

The version features curated and signed developer content, programming languages, and databases for enterprise applications. Podman Desktop, Red Hat’s container development tool, is also included for creating bootable container images.

Users can optionally purchase Red Hat Developer Support subscriptions for professional support for their projects.

Red Hat Enterprise Linux for Business Developers complements the current portfolio. In addition to the free Red Hat Developer Subscription for Individuals for personal use, there is also an Enterprise Linux Developer Subscription for Teams, designed for large organizations. The new variant for business developers positions itself between these options.

“Modern developers need to be able to move at their own pace to deliver innovative applications, but must do so without increasing friction with IT operations teams or production systems,” said Gunnar Hellekson, vice president, Red Hat Enterprise Linux. “Red Hat Enterprise Linux for Business Developers helps empower developers with direct access to the world’s leading enterprise Linux platform without having to move through centralized IT channels.”

Red Hat Enterprise Linux for Business Developers is now generally available through the Red Hat Developer Program. The timing coincides with the recent launch of cloud-optimized RHEL versions for AWS, Google Cloud, and Microsoft Azure.

