Red Hat introduces cloud-optimized RHEL

In collaboration with AWS, Google Cloud, and Microsoft Azure, Red Hat has released integrated and supported images for Red Hat Enterprise Linux. These versions are tailored to specific cloud environments, enabling organizations to deploy and manage workloads faster and more efficiently.

The new approach, which will be available with the launch of Red Hat Enterprise Linux 10, offers users preconfigured, ready-to-use images designed to handle the unique characteristics of different hyperscalers. With this, Red Hat aims to simplify workload migration, improve the management and visibility of cloud implementations, and deliver built-in security features.

With the ready-to-use Red Hat Enterprise Linux experience, organizations can build faster with an optimized Linux platform in the public cloud. The approach is designed to increase consistency and standardization while reducing complexity.

Optimized performance in the cloud

An important part of the offering is the configured, specifically tailored profiles. These ensure consistency between restart cycles and allow settings for different subsystems to be adjusted without disrupting work processes, improving stability and reliability.

Red Hat is also introducing “image mode” for Enterprise Linux. This uses container-native tooling, enabling organizations to deploy Red Hat Enterprise Linux as a bootc container image in the cloud. This streamlines both cloud-native application development and ITOps in a single integrated pipeline.

Greater visibility, better security

The new versions also offer improved observability and reporting. The built-in telemetry options provide a comprehensive view of the Red Hat Enterprise Linux environment and other cloud services, ensuring uniform visibility within the cloud provider’s dashboard.

In terms of security, the implementations offer top-down memory encryption via Secure Boot, Confidential Computing, and Confidential Hypervisor.

The cloud-optimized Red Hat Enterprise Linux versions are available immediately on AWS, Google Cloud, and Microsoft Azure. Organizations can use their existing Red Hat Enterprise Linux subscriptions to migrate to the cloud or purchase pay-as-you-go options through their cloud marketplace of choice.