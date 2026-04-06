AIDA Cruises deploys enterprise IT across floating cities

Operating a cruise ship requires managing the IT infrastructure of a small city. All of this while that city floats across the world’s oceans. AIDA Cruises, part of Carnival Corporation’s 94-ship fleet, has built a network architecture across its 11 vessels to support thousands of guests and crew members with connectivity demands that rival land-based operations.

In a conversation we recorded at Cisco Live EMEA in Amsterdam with AIDA Cruises CIO Gordon Poppe and IT Director Christian Witzke, we talk about the technical challenges and solutions for deploying enterprise-grade networks in a maritime environment. The scale of operations is massive: each ship operates two redundant data centers, supports approximately 10,000 mobile devices, 300 PC systems, and runs 180 servers, 90% of which are virtualized.

Building redundant infrastructure at sea

AIDA’s approach to IT infrastructure prioritizes availability through redundancy. Each vessel operates two physically separated data centers in different fire zones, ensuring that critical services remain operational even during emergencies. Across the fleet of 11 ships, AIDA manages approximately 12,000 Cisco network devices, including access switches with 8 ports and PoE, distribution switches with 24 or 48 ports, and core switches in the server rooms.

The network design includes cabin-specific access points, essentially one per cabin, along with corridor access points positioned approximately every 25 meters. For outdoor areas and the atrium spaces, AIDA deploys ruggedized, boxed-up access points designed to withstand the maritime environment. Despite operating in salt-air conditions, the hardware replacement cycles match shoreside operations at approximately five years, though AIDA strategically synchronizes major upgrades with mandatory dry dock schedules.

Satellite connectivity transforms operations

A game-changer for cruise ship IT has been the evolution of satellite connectivity, particularly low earth orbit (LEO) satellites. AIDA currently operates multiple connectivity channels, including traditional VSAT geostationary satellite systems and Starlink. While VSAT technology is older and more expensive, it provides stable connectivity. Starlink offers higher bandwidth but comes with pricing flexibility that requires ongoing negotiation.

Looking ahead, AIDA is positioning itself to integrate additional providers as they enter the market. Amazon’s Leo (formerly Kuiper) program represents another potential connectivity partner. This multi-provider strategy is essential because different technologies have varying coverage areas, and cruise ships operate globally in regions where some technologies may not be fully available.

As a backup, AIDA ships carry LTE systems with large antennas that can connect to shore-based networks when vessels operate near coastal areas. This provides additional redundancy for corporate traffic when other connectivity methods experience issues.

Quality of service management is critical for balancing three distinct types of traffic: guest connectivity, crew communications, and operational systems. While corporate traffic receives the highest priority to ensure stable operations, it actually represents the lowest percentage of total bandwidth. The ships are fully self-sustained and can operate without connectivity, though modern operations are significantly easier with reliable connections to shoreside services.

Revenue generation and guest experience

Unlike airlines that are increasingly offering free basic connectivity, AIDA maintains connectivity as a revenue stream. Guests can purchase packages ranging from basic WhatsApp-only access to high-bandwidth options. The company is exploring integration into all-inclusive packages where connectivity becomes part of a bundled offering rather than a separate charge.

Seasonality and demographics significantly impact bandwidth demand. During school vacation periods, when more families with children are aboard, data consumption increases substantially. Similarly, younger generations have higher streaming and social media usage patterns. AIDA adjusts its satellite capacity sourcing based on these predictable patterns.

While the company guarantees minimum bandwidth levels, actual performance depends on the technology available in specific geographic regions. In areas where Starlink coverage is optimal, performance can be significantly higher than in regions relying solely on traditional VSAT systems.

For crew members who spend between three and nine months aboard, connectivity is essential for maintaining relationships with family and friends. The company recognizes this need and provisions bandwidth accordingly, though crew access operates under different packages than guest services.

Modernization program

AIDA is currently executing a comprehensive fleet modernization program, which brings seven ships from to an entirely new standard. Unlike typical dry docks that last 10-14 days, the dry docks for used for this operation extend to 49 days. Seven weeks of intensive refurbishment with thousands of workers simultaneously upgrading cabins, public spaces, and network infrastructure.

The scale of network upgrades during these dry docks is substantial. AIDA is replacing approximately 60 kilometers of fiber optic cable per ship, transitioning from multimode to single mode fiber. Currently, AIDA is deploying WiFi 6 as the standard wireless technology. While WiFi 6E was considered, AIDA has its reasons to stay with the previous generation.

Strategic partnership with Cisco

AIDA selected Cisco as its primary network infrastructure partner based on the complete package the company offers. It’s not just about hardware and software, but also about the human element of service and support. Operating as a global company requires a global partner capable of providing support regardless of where ships are located.

The ecosystem Cisco provides also includes the Customer Experience (CX) business unit. This should help maximize the value of infrastructure investments. AIDA actively engages with Cisco CX to ensure they’re extracting full value from their network deployment.

While Carnival Corporation doesn’t mandate a single vendor across all sister brands, some cruise lines have chosen different networking partners, AIDA has found that Cisco’s combination of technology, service, and global reach aligns with their operational requirements.

Operational challenges and lifecycle management

One unique aspect of cruise ship IT is the need to align technology refresh cycles with mandatory dry dock schedules. Under Italian flag regulations, newer ships must enter dry dock every five years, while older vessels require dry dock every two and a half years. AIDA synchronizes its asset lifecycle management with these schedules, planning major network upgrades to coincide with required dry docks rather than attempting replacements while passengers are aboard.

The 24/7 operational nature of cruise ships creates planning challenges. Unlike office buildings where maintenance can occur during off-hours, cruise ships are constantly in operation with guests aboard. Strategic planning determines when specific areas can be accessed for equipment replacement without disrupting the guest experience.

Interestingly, the maritime environment doesn’t significantly accelerate hardware failure rates. While salt air is present, the IT equipment is mounted in ways that prevent direct salt water contact. Access points are boxed up in outdoor areas, and the overall replacement cycle matches land-based operations at approximately five years, stretching longer when there’s no compelling reason such as new bandwidth requirements or WiFi standard upgrades.

Data utilization for enhanced experiences

Beyond connectivity as a service, AIDA is exploring how network data can enhance the guest experience. For first-time cruisers boarding large ships, basic information becomes valuable: Where is my cabin? Which restaurants are currently open? What activities are available for children right now?

The company is examining use cases and value propositions for leveraging collected data to personalize information delivery. While specific implementations are still under development, the enhanced network infrastructure created through the modernization program opens up these possibilities. The focus remains on improving vacation experiences rather than purely generating additional revenue streams.

Also read: Cisco CX wants to transform customer experience with AI