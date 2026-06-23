OpenAI tackles open-source vulnerabilities with ‘Patch the Planet’

Maintainers, who already have far too little time to keep their open-source projects secure, are inundated with mostly useless AI-generated fixes. OpenAI is now systematically addressing this problem with the Daybreak initiative called “Patch the Planet.” How does it hope to finally put a positive spin on AI’s impact on open-source security?

Like Anthropic, OpenAI has an initiative in which a select group of security researchers can hunt for vulnerabilities using the model builder’s most advanced LLM. Whereas Anthropic distributed the Mythos Preview model via Project Glasswing, OpenAI is using the specialized GPT-5.5-Cyber under the Daybreak initiative. As part of this, a collaboration is now underway with, among others, Trail of Bits and—very importantly—the overworked maintainers of critical open-source projects.

Not an AI free-for-all, but coordination

There has been a lively discussion within the security community for months, particularly surrounding Claude Mythos. Setting aside the uproar surrounding the blocking of Claude Fable 5 and Mythos 5: AI players know that with their latest LLMs, they possess a projectile in the form of parameters. If Mythos or GPT-5.5-Cyber were available to everyone without guardrails, far more vulnerabilities than ever before would be exploitable much faster than before.

At the same time, those same AI models can actually be helpful in the right context. OpenAI, unburdened by the dispute between the U.S. government and Anthropic, is taking the next step in this area. The problem that maintainers have raised—namely, AI-induced chaos in the form of largely clumsy and massive fixes—is being addressed directly. Within Patch the Planet, maintainers will engage in discussions with the initiative’s security engineers. Everything from validating suspected vulnerabilities to CI/CD improvements can be discussed and brought to light.

Notable participants

Participants in Patch the Planet come from all walks of life. For example, the Go project and Python are examples of programming language maintainers, while aiohttp and pyca/cryptography demonstrate the broad scope of this initiative.

It’s noteworthy that cURL is also participating. Daniel Stenberg, founder and lead developer of the data transfer tool, is one of the most prominent critics of the AI-driven avalanche of vulnerability reports. This coordinated approach will therefore be a much-needed shift from Stenberg’s experience with AI in this area.

(Above all) faster

The suggested breakthrough of Claude Mythos Preview revolved around the scale and speed of vulnerability detection. In other words, AI models have long been capable of detecting cyber threats, but that capability was limited enough that no authority blocked the spread of the latest LLMs. That has now changed. Still, the question is more relevant than ever: do existing, accessible models already have a good Mythos imitation built in?

The answer to whether various LLMs can do this varies. Some models regularly produce false positives, limit themselves to superficial and well-known CVEs, or “cheat” by merely checking whether vulnerabilities already exist in the code being examined. Nevertheless, we can at least place GPT-5.5-Cyber in the same league as Mythos as an AI threat hunter.

According to OpenAI, fuzzing—testing software using unexpected or dangerous inputs—can be carried out systematically within a day. Testing multiple software versions (differential testing) is now possible in days rather than weeks or months. In a general sense, this time compression is the promise of Patch the Planet and Daybreak. The hope is that when an AI lab—whether Anthropic or not—makes a Mythos-like model generally available, as many open-source projects as possible will already be ready.

See also: Claude Fable 5 and Mythos 5 blocked: Is frontier AI now too dangerous?