HubSpot aims to replace all data tools for sales with Breeze Intelligence

HubSpot is introducing Breeze Intelligence as part of its Fall 2024 Spotlight. It is a data tool that should combine all the necessary insights to create a complete customer profile—so complete that supplementing any other data tool would be irrelevant.

An AI assistant is there for sales staff to ask direct questions about a potential customer. However, the data must be there to get a useful answer. HubSpot has been thinking about this aspect and came up with Breeze Intelligence. This is a data intelligence solution that can retrieve data from an up-to-date database of more than 200 million buyer and business profiles. All retrieved, relevant data will be added to customer profiles in HubSpot’s Smart CRM.

This should provide a complete customer profile where all relevant data can be found. The company says this tool will give insights beyond the standard data insights. Companies would not only get data from direct contact, as this provides limited visibility and makes personalized contact difficult, according to HubSpot.

To prove this claim, the data enrichment feature is most important. With one click, the feature populates information about a company or contact for teams. Data is retrieved from more than 40 firmo-, demo- and technographic sources.

The data insights should give sales staff further information about potential leads. Profiles with a good fit between what is offered and what is wanted should be easier to find through Breeze Intelligence.

In addition to more personal contact, HubSpot is also pushing for more targeted customer contact. According to the company, it is necessary for teams to ask targeted questions to potential buyers, as many potential leads drop out when they have to fill out lengthy forms. Form shortening helps with this, removing any questions from the standard form that are not needed because this data is already available to the sales team.

The main goal is to simplify the data flow that companies currently receive. In fact, HubSpot aims to replace the entire range of data tools available to businesses, indicates Matt Sornson, vice president of Product at Hubspot.

“Companies today use too many data tools in an attempt to get an overview of customers. The end result is a cluster of unstructured data and a lot of vendor costs. With Breeze Intelligence, we’ve built key data sources and buying intent directly into the HubSpot Smart CRM, giving sales teams the data they need.”

Breeze Intelligence is immediately available in public beta.

In addition to AI technology, HubSpot clearly sees a lot of value in data intelligence solutions for salespeople. Our article on Techzine provides an overview of all introduced AI solutions.

