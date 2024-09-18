HubSpot deploys specialized AI agents on platform

HubSpot is introducing AI agents to assist in creating social media posts and marketing campaigns. There will also be assistants for sales staff to find potential interesting profiles faster and an AI assistant to help customers. In addition to AI technology, the company sees great value in data intelligence solutions for sales associates.

HubSpot’s Fall 2024 Spotlight revolves around three keywords: ease, speed, and unification. According to the company, they are the basic ingredients for achieving growth. Among the new features announced at Inbound in Boston, AI tools will become available for marketing, sales, and customer service.

The commitment to AI is no surprise, given the tech revolution we are in. What is often more difficult for companies to tell is how an AI tool will actually perform a useful function. Therefore, we don’t find the announcement of a general assistant in the HubSpot platform under the name Breeze so remarkable. The specialized agents and added AI features further introduced by HubSpot are much more interesting because of the specialization. Moreover, it shows how the technology can simplify and accelerate work. We will discuss some of the more than 200 updates made to the platform.

General and specialized agents

Breeze will support users with general issues within the tool. Users can get more specialized knowledge from the four new AI agents introduced in the platform. These include a Content Agent, a Social Media Agent, a Prospecting Agent, and a Customer Agent. In the offering, HubSpot is giving at least one agent to marketing, sales and customer service departments. All agents are available immediately in beta.

In addition to the specialized assistants, users can expect help from AI technology with smaller tasks. HubSpot is bringing 80 more new features to the platform that can help with things like giving sales forecasts.

Data insights for sales

An AI assistant is there for sales staff to answer direct questions about a potential customer. To get a useful answer to the question, however, the data must be there. HubSpot has taken care of this aspect and is launching Breeze Intelligence for this purpose. This is a data intelligence solution that can retrieve data from an up-to-date database of more than 200 million buyer and business profiles. All retrieved, relevant data will be added to customer profiles in HubSpot’s Smart CRM.

A more comprehensive overview of what Breeze Intelligence is and can do for businesses can be found in our article on Techzine.

Better and faster marketing campaigns

Finally, HubSpot is giving marketers some new features in its Marketing Hub and Content Hub. The company says it believes it is important to give marketers the right tools because 2024 represents a hugely challenging year for them. This trend refers to the fact that both search engines and social media sites are becoming increasingly walled gardens, making it impossible to retrieve customer data. At the same time, it’s getting harder to reach audiences on these sites as AI changes the rules of the game.

With some tools, HubSpot wants to give the opportunity to win back audiences. A marketing campaign with video should be up and running quickly from now on with Content Remix for video. This is again an AI technology, which should elaborate video into a complete campaign from audio to written texts. The reverse development is possible with the HeyGen integration function, which converts blogs into videos. In addition, it will now be possible to create and publish Reels for YouTube and Instagram from within HubSpot.

Building stronger relationships with customers, in turn, should become possible through another set of tools. First, marketers will be able to find interesting profiles faster with Lead Scoring, a tool that pinpoints potentially interesting profiles because of high engagement and a high overlap in interests.

Making a marketing campaign more successful should succeed with Google Enhanced Conversions. This tool deploys data from HubSpot and transfers it to ad space managers to make marketing campaigns more effective.

Finally, the final effect of the campaign can be viewed with the Marketing Analytics Suite. This brings all measured data together in one central place. Finally, a partnership with Amplitude is announced, which allows data from Amplitude to be linked to the Smart CRM.

AI for CRM

HubSpot, by the way, is not the only CRM provider betting on AI. This week, Salesforce’s Dreamforce is also taking place. This competing CRM provider is basically cooking with the same recipe. AI agents should make the lives of marketers and sales easier is the overall thought. However, Salesforce does give users the tools to build specialized AI agents themselves as well.

Tip! Salesforce raises the AI bar with Agentforce; are AI agents replacing employees?