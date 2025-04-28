Flashpoint launches AI-driven tools for better threat intelligence

Flashpoint has introduced new AI capabilities for its Ignite platform at the RSAC 2025 Conference. The innovations are designed to make threat intelligence more accessible, enabling teams to gain insights and take action faster in an increasingly complex threat landscape.

During the security conference, which takes place from April 28 to May 1 in San Francisco, the company will present several new features for Flashpoint Ignite. The innovations include AI-driven risk detection, specially curated threat feeds, asset-focused intelligence, and expansion of on-demand data sources.

“Too often, high-value threat data and insights go underutilized, buried in complex interfaces, siloed tools, or delayed until it’s too late. In a fast-moving threat landscape, complexity kills context and delays action, making it harder for teams to respond effectively to protect their people and assets,” said Josh Lefkowitz, founder and CEO of Flashpoint.

New features for Ignite

Flashpoint is introducing four new components for the Ignite platform. First, the company is introducing Sparks, a feature that provides live, high-quality insights written and validated by Flashpoint analysts. This gives users short, actionable updates on emerging threats without having to read through lengthy reports.

A second innovation is the AI-powered image search engine, which allows users to search for visual threat information using natural language. With simple descriptive phrases, security teams can identify risks that are difficult to find with traditional keywords. The AI system analyzes content, context, and metadata to display the most relevant results.

In addition, Flashpoint introduces Entities, which converts IP addresses, domains, and BINs into structured intelligence profiles. Each profile displays key metadata, threat exposure history, community mentions, and options to click through to related information.

Finally, Flashpoint has expanded its Telegram intelligence coverage. An improved ‘Request a Source’ form allows users to add new Telegram channels to the platform. This is important because Telegram now accounts for more than half of all source requests from Flashpoint customers. The process takes place entirely within the Ignite interface and ensures that new sources are available within minutes.

Tip: Flashpoint unveils Ignite platform for faster threat detection