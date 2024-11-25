emma raises millions to create multicloud revolution

Cloud management platform emma has brought in $17 million from a Series A investment round. That’s on top of the $6 million the initial seed round already raised.

We already covered the company’s raison d’être: emma wants to ensure that the multicloud future is accessible to everyone. To that end, it has a platform with AI-driven automation, real-time analytics, and a management layer for any cloud environment. The functionality even works predictively, giving users insight into their future costs.

Cloud-agnostic

CEO Dimitry Panenkov says his company is thus shaping the future of cloud operations. “As businesses grow, they need the freedom to scale across any provider without limitations. We’re building the standards to make cloud-agnostic operations a reality.” While emma refers to its platform as cloud-agnostic, that only covers the underlying idea of the platform. For users, emma is creating a abstraction layer to make multicloud manageable.

Panenkov believes the additional $17 million will contribute to this in plenty of ways. “This funding accelerates our mission to give companies the control and flexibility they need to optimize across all environments.” The millions will also bring some more concrete promises: more features, including AI accelerators, improved security, broader cloud integrations, and more robust automation capabilities.

The Luxembourg headquarters will also expand. A new development center will support product development and address the increasing demand. This appears to be a necessity to facilitate Emma’s continuing explosive growth. Rapid adoption has taken place since its inception in 2021. Having delivered its first official product release in 2022, the company now supports organizations within fintech, healthcare, and retail and more. Adoption in the U.S. will receive more attention from now on.

Problem solving

The growth of emma matches the challenges it aims to solve. Examples (which it also addresses on its own website) include skyrocketing data traffic costs, complex cloud infrastructures, and a lack of skills to manage it all. These recognizable problems have kept multicloud’s theoretical opportunities to, well, theory rather than real-world results.

The competition is also working on similar solutions. Some parties, such as HPE, have been doing it for years. However, the rapid adoption of emma betrays that the solutions offered have not yet provided standardization, which is what this company hopes to provide.

