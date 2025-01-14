Eindhoven-based Photon IP raises millions for breakthrough in chip technology

Photon IP is developing a way to make ultra-efficient photonic chips. And without exploding costs.

Eindhoven-based Photon IP has raised €4.75 million in seed capital to scale up its method for creating energy-efficient photonic chips.

AI systems, data centers, fiber optic networks and some sensors use photonic chips to send and receive information via light. These chips are revolutionary because they are faster and use less energy than traditional semiconductors, which transport data via electricity.

Special connections

However, making these high-quality and lightning-fast chips requires unique compounds, such as III-V materials (e.g., indium phosphide).

Speaking to TNW, Photons CCO John Anderton explained that these materials are relatively scarce and expensive. Therefore, the industry is looking for ways to use silicon. This is how to take advantage of scale and capabilities from the world of electronics. However, combining III-V materials with silicon on a single chip is difficult. This is precisely where Photon has discovered an innovative opportunity.

Photon, founded in 2022, developed a method to integrate III-V materials and silicon on a single chip that can better process light. The chip also consumes less energy and can be mass-produced. This is for applications such as faster Internet, smarter AI systems, and high-precision sensors.

Secret technology

Photon outsources the production of the chips to established manufacturers, who make the chips to the specified specifications. The commercial value lies in Photon’s secret technology.

Amsterdam-based deep-tech VC Innovation Industries led Photon’s investment round, with Faber and the Brabant Development Company (BOM) participation. The venture arm of PhotonDelta, a photonics industry organization based in Eindhoven, was the fourth and final investor.

Photon IP has already received €2 million in funding from the European Innovation Council. The new investment round is the second injection of private capital, following a €1.1 million investment in 2022 led by Polish early-stage photonics investment fund Vigo Ventures.

Photon told TNW it will use the new funding to expand its team and announce its first photonic chip products later this year.