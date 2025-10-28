Eindhoven-based Konekti raises €1.2 million for process intelligence

Eindhoven-based startup Konekti has raised €1.2 million to accelerate process intelligence. Konekti plans to use the investment to automate the construction of data models, a process that normally takes months but can now be completed in a matter of days.

“For years, building data models was the main obstacle to further adoption of process intelligence,” says Lotte Vugs, CEO and co-founder of Konekti. The speed gain is considerable. With Konekti, the process is five to ten times faster than before.

The solution not only gives teams insights into where processes need to be improved, it also shows where AI can have the most impact. In addition, it provides AI agents with the process context they need to act effectively and responsibly.

Data models as a bottleneck

For many organizations, data transformation is the biggest obstacle to process intelligence. Developing and maintaining data models, the digital twins of business processes, often takes months. This time-consuming step significantly limits the scalability of process intelligence initiatives.

Konekti tackles this problem by automating and structuring the process. This allows teams to have reliable process data models at their disposal within a few days. These models can be used immediately in platforms such as Celonis, SAP Signavio, and Microsoft Power Automate.

Investors see potential

Konekti is now used by process intelligence teams at multinationals and consulting firms in the Netherlands and beyond. The technology fits seamlessly into existing ecosystems. The current investment round was led by Arches Capital, with participation from Brabant Development Agency (BOM).

Robin Hendrickx, senior investment manager at BOM, points to the underestimated challenge of data preparation. “Konekti tackles one of the most underestimated but essential challenges in data preparation for process intelligence: reusability and speed. The platform converts data into concrete value for companies faster than ever before.”

According to Hendrickx, the team demonstrates technical expertise and keen insight into organizational bottlenecks. By realizing scalable data models in just a few days, Konekti delivers the kind of innovation that drives business.

The €1.2 million investment should help Konekti further develop its technology and scale up internationally. With a focus on speed, standardization, and industrialization, the startup aims to accelerate the adoption of process intelligence within organizations.

