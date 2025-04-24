Tableau brings insights to Google Workspace with add-on

Tableau is introducing an add-on for Google Workspace that allows users to integrate data insights into their daily workflows easily. The integration enables teams to embed Tableau dashboards and Pulse metrics directly into Google Docs and Google Slides, with Google Sheets support planned for the future.

Until now, organizations using Tableau and Google Workspace had to switch between different applications regularly. Exporting and updating visualizations significantly slowed down the work process. With this new integration, Tableau aims to end this inefficient way of working.

The new Tableau Add-on for Google Workspace, available for free in the Google Workspace Marketplace, allows users to access Tableau insights directly from their Google applications.

Real-time insights on demand

The embedded insights leverage Google’s Smartchip technology, which creates a strong link between Google Workspace and Tableau. This allows users to easily return to Tableau from Google Workspace when deeper analysis is needed.

The one-click refresh feature is practical. It instantly updates all integrated Tableau dashboards and Pulse metrics with the latest data, eliminating the need for manual updates and ensuring that decisions are always based on current information.

Secure data governance

Users can authenticate to Tableau directly from Google Workspace, ensuring that existing security protocols are not bypassed. The integration respects Tableau permissions, so users only have access to relevant content.

This eliminates risky workarounds such as screenshots or manual exports that could expose sensitive data. The result is a secure analytics experience that ensures data integrity while making insights more accessible when decisions need to be made.

The Tableau Add-on for Google Workspace is now available through the Google Workspace Marketplace.