Google adds more AI functionality to Google Workspace

Google Workspace is getting more AI functionality. Business users who are working with Google Workspace will soon get more AI features at their disposal. This will enable them to work even better and more efficiently. The most important expansions are probably the personal workflows (Workspace flows) and AI agents (Gems).

Earlier this year, Google made all AI features available by default in the existing Google Workspace subscriptions. This did come with a price increase of a few dollars per user per month. However, it shows that Google is convinced that AI is essential for modern organizations. They believe the technology should be accessible to every employee. The AI tools help users save time and be more productive. This has resulted in more than 2 billion AI assists per month for business users to date.

At Google, AI is not an exclusive addition but a fundamental functionality within Google Workplace. At Microsoft, adding AI to Microsoft 365 costs 30 dollars per user per month. Google challenges Microsoft very hard by making AI functions available to everyone. Large and small companies have responded positively by using Gemini in Workspace daily.

The AI functionality is finding its way into more and more applications within the Workspace ecosystem. It is now available in many languages.

Workflow automation with AI agents

Google is introducing even more AI possibilities during Google Cloud Next. Several AI features have been added to daily Workspace tools such as Docs, Sheets, Meet, and Chat. The most striking innovation is Google Workspace Flows, a completely new way to automate workflows between different applications.

Many companies struggle with routine tasks that consume valuable time. These tasks include collecting approvals, manually updating spreadsheets or searching through documents for specific information. Traditional automation tools can handle simple triggers. However, it becomes problematic when they become more complex and context and reasoning are required. That is where AI makes the difference. It activates the proper workflows after all.

Google Workspace Flows is therefore designed to automate these more complex processes with AI. The AI can research, analyze information and generate content. This functionality is in line with the broader trend in the market. We see that other major players such as Salesforce, ServiceNow, HubSpot, and Workday are also focusing on AI agents for process automation.

Gems: personalized AI agents for specific tasks

In Workspace Flows, you can use so-called Gems, which are customized AI agents. You can build these Gems yourself with Gemini based on existing templates. These Gems specialize in specific tasks, such as checking marketing texts to see if they fit the brand identity. They can also assess policy documents or intelligently sort customer service tickets.

Workspace Flows can refer to files in Google Drive for context. It then uses customized Gems to take the appropriate next steps. For example, it can analyze an incoming customer request form and identify the core problem. It can explore possible solutions, draft a helpful response, and flag it for review by the support team. It streamlines entire ticket processes instead of just individual steps.

New audio functions and improved writing assistance in Docs

A notable addition is the new audio functionality in Google Docs. Users can create full audio versions of their documents or choose podcast-like summaries of the most essential points. This feature, inspired by the popularity of audio summaries in NotebookLM, offers a new way to interact with content.

In addition, Google is introducing ‘Help me refine’ in Docs, a feature that goes beyond standard text generation. Instead of simply rewriting sentences, it offers thoughtful suggestions to strengthen arguments. It improves the structure of a document or clarifies essential topics. The goal is not only to improve the document but also to help users communicate more effectively.

Sheets, Vids and Meet get AI upgrades

Google is building ‘Help me analyze’ into Google Sheets. This gives users access to a 24/7 analyst who offers help with starting analyses, identifying interesting trends, suggesting follow-up steps, and creating clear, interactive graphs. This makes robust analysis accessible to the entire team, whether they are spreadsheet experts or not.

Google Vids, the new app for creating videos, is being expanded. It will generate high-quality, original video clips powered by the advanced Veo 2 model. Furthermore, Google Meet is getting new AI functionalities. These allow users to easily ask what they missed during a meeting or inquire about specific topics.

In Chat, users can directly involve Gemini in the discussion by typing @gemini. It can provide a detailed summary with open questions, important decisions, and next steps. This helps teams see through the noise and ensures everyone stays on the same page.

Data protection and privacy

Google emphasizes that company data is processed and stored securely and privately when using Gemini. The information is not viewed by people. It is not used to train Gemini models without permission, and it is never sold or used by external parties. The company states that users can trust that their data remains their property.

From now on, organizations will also have more control over data residency options. This allows them to limit where Gemini processes their data (for example, only within the US or EU). This helps comply with regulations such as GDPR and ITAR. It meets the increasing data compliance demands.

Google Workspace offers much more than Microsoft 365

With this strategy, Google Workspace is competing hard with Microsoft 365. Although Microsoft 365 is much more dominant, Google Workspace’s current offering is much more interesting for organizations that want to take advantage of AI. Google’s offering is also much more affordable. The question is whether Microsoft can afford to keep its AI add-on for Microsoft 365 so expensive. In the long term, many organizations will likely consider switching to Google Workspace.