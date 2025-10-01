Alation launches no-code platform for enterprise AI agents

Alation Agent Builder promises to deliver production-ready AI agents for structured data. With metadata-aware agents, the company claims to achieve over 90 percent accuracy.

Even a single error in definition, filter, or query can significantly compromise results when AI agents work with structured data. This structured data forms the basis for financial and operational reports, which are crucial for informed business decision-making.

“With Agent Builder, we’re giving enterprises a way to move beyond prototypes and actually build agents that are accurate, governed, and enterprise-grade,” says co-founder and CEO Satyen Sangani. The solution should enable companies to transition from experiments to actual production environments.

Metadata-aware agents for better accuracy

Alation Agent Builder enables companies to develop metadata-aware AI agents that deliver the accuracy, reliability, and governance that structured data requires. Agents leverage the Alation Knowledge Layer, curated and managed data products from the Alation Agentic Data Intelligence Platform. As a result, every answer reflects the correct business context.

The platform offers a no-code interface that enables companies to build agents with natural language processing capabilities, without requiring custom code. Pre-built agents and tools for Query, Catalog Search, Deep Research, and Dashboards accelerate development. A library of ready-to-use tools further streamlines development.

Evaluation as a crucial differentiator

The focus on evaluation and monitoring sets Alation apart from its competitors, the company says. Built-in evaluations, Q&A test sets, and custom evaluators help achieve over 90 percent accuracy before deployment.

Agent Builder integrates with over 100 data sources, including Snowflake, Databricks, Tableau, and Power BI. Deployment is performed via MCP or REST API, depending on the desired integration.

Earlier this year, Alation launched a chatbot for business data that allows employees to ask questions about business data in plain language. Agent Builder builds on that experience.

Vendor neutrality and security

For security and governance, agents use the Alation platform’s fine-grained access controls. This is intended to ensure compliance and trust. Alation has opted for vendor neutrality in this regard. Companies can bring their own model to avoid vendor lock-in. Teams can use popular models such as Claude, GPT, and Gemini.

Alation Agent Builder is currently in private beta. Organizations interested in participating can contact Alation for the beta program.