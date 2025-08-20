Alation launches chatbot for business data

Alation introduces Chat with Your Data, an AI chatbot that allows employees to ask questions about company data in natural language. Thanks to metadata-aware agents, the solution promises 60 percent more accurate answers than other AI tools.

With each answer, Chat with Your Data explains how it arrived at its conclusion. Users get full visibility into the data, definitions, SQL queries, and model reasoning behind the answers. This transparency helps build trust in AI-generated insights.

The solution works with any data system in the technology stack, without vendor lock-in. Unlike tools that have to move all data to their own environment, Alation queries data directly where it resides. This eliminates migration and copying.

Alation outlines that too much time is wasted searching for information in dashboards, chasing analysts, or interpreting inconsistent metrics. Alation is now addressing this problem with Chat with Your Data. The big difference lies in the approach. Where other AI tools are often detached from the business context, Alation’s solution uses a knowledge layer with curated data products and complete metadata from the Alation Data Intelligence Platform. According to the company, this context awareness ensures a significant improvement in accuracy.

Enterprise-ready security

Security aspects are crucial for companies. Chat with Your Data takes into account existing user permissions at the dataset, table, column, and row levels. Alation CEO Satyen Sangani sees it as the realization of the company’s original vision: “By helping people ask better questions and understand and trust the answers, we’re making data-driven thinking part of everyday work.”

The solution is currently in private beta and will be generally available later this year.

Tip: Alation introduces Marketplaces for third-party datasets