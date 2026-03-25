Fivetran donates SQLMesh to the Linux Foundation

Fivetran is transferring SQLMesh, its open-source data transformation framework, to the Linux Foundation. The project will be managed through an open community model, with six founding members supporting its development. SQLMesh was acquired in 2025 through the acquisition of Tobiko Data and helps data teams manage complex SQL transformations.

Benzinga, CloudKitchens, Harness, Infinite Lambda, Jump AI, and Minerva are joining the project. SQLMesh enables data teams to define, test, and deploy SQL-based transformations, with built-in reliability and automation. The framework is designed for organizations that manage complex analytics and AI workloads and want more control over how data transformations are developed and deployed.

From Tobiko Data to the Linux Foundation

SQLMesh was originally developed by the Tobiko Data team. Fivetran acquired Tobiko Data in 2025 to enhance its data platform with advanced transformation capabilities and faster, AI-ready data pipelines. By contributing SQLMesh to the Linux Foundation, Fivetran is handing over control of future development to an open community model.

This contribution aligns with Fivetran’s approach to Open Data Infrastructure (ODI): a standards-based method that gives organizations control over data, costs, and architectural flexibility. Within this framework, SQLMesh offers a Plan/Apply workflow similar to Terraform, enabling teams to plan and execute transformations in a controlled manner.

The source code and documentation for SQLMesh will remain available on GitHub.