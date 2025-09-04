Fivetran strengthens data platform through acquisition of Tobiko Data

Fivetran acquires data transformation company Tobiko Data to expand its end-to-end platform further. The acquisition of the company behind SQLMesh and SQLGlot should enable controlled, AI-ready data with greater speed and scale.

CEO George Fraser emphasizes that customers are under pressure to deliver trusted data faster to more teams and environments. “With Tobiko Data, we’re expanding our transformation capabilities to meet that demand – and doing it with an open foundation that encourages transparency, innovation, and interoperability.”

Tobiko Data’s focus on open source is a strategic move. Tobiko Data’s SQLMesh and SQLGlot have already built a strong foundation in the community. By integrating these tools, Fivetran is committed to broader adoption and collaboration within the data engineering community.

Tobiko Data has technology for modern, production-ready environments where speed and efficiency are critical. The intelligent transformation engine eliminates unnecessary runs, enabling teams to test, validate, and roll out updates faster. This results in lower compute costs and increased reliability.

The acquisition follows Fivetran’s purchase of Census for reverse ETL functionality a few months ago. With Tobiko Data, Fivetran aims to help organizations deliver reliable data for analytics and AI applications.

Growth and expansion

Fivetran posted strong results last year with more than $300 million (€257 million) in recurring annual revenue. The company also expanded its Connector SDK to help developers build production-quality connectors.

In addition, Fivetran launched Hybrid Deployment for pipelines in private cloud and on-premises environments. The Managed Data Lake Service now supports Amazon S3, Azure Data Lake Storage, Microsoft OneLake, and Google Cloud Storage, with integration for large data catalogs and open table formats such as Iceberg.

Tobiko Data co-founder Tyson Mao sees the partnership as an opportunity to make a global impact. “We built Tobiko Data to make data transformation more collaborative, transparent, and predictable. By joining forces with Fivetran, we can scale these capabilities globally and help customers turn transformation into a strength.”