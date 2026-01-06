With Osmos acquisition, Microsoft Fabric tackles messy data

Microsoft has announced the acquisition of Osmos, a Seattle-based startup specializing in data ingestion via AI agents. The deal is intended to strengthen Microsoft Fabric with autonomous agents that automatically prepare data for use in a wide range of applications.

Osmos focuses on automating ETL (Extract, Transform, Load) processes that normally require a lot of manual work. Where conventional tools require rigid schedules, Osmos uses AI models to dynamically learn and transform data structures. The company was founded in 2019 by former Google and Microsoft employees Kirat Pandya and Naresh Venkat and raised approximately $13 million in Series A funding. The acquisition amount is likely higher than that, but this has not been disclosed.

Autonomous data agents

At its core, Osmos revolves around two AI agents. The AI Data Wrangler automatically normalizes unstructured data (also referred to as “weird” or “messy” data by Osmos), whether it’s nested JSON, TXT files, irregular CSVs, or PDFs. The agent derives relationships between source and target schemas without explicit rule coding. It relies on machine learning that is already much older and more familiar than the generative and agentic AI of 2026.

In addition, the AI Data Engineer generates production-ready PySpark code for building pipelines. This agent handles complex logic such as multi-file joins or ERP migrations. The output is natively compatible with data lake environments. According to Microsoft, Osmos specifically solves the problem of reading external data from customers, partners, or suppliers where file formats are inconsistent and error-prone.

Integration with Fabric

Microsoft Fabric is the unified analytics platform that brings together Data Factory, Synapse Analytics, and Power BI. At the heart of Fabric is OneLake, a kind of “OneDrive for Data” in which all compute engines have access to the same data in open Delta Parquet format.

Osmos agents are expected to serve as an ‘airlock’ for OneLake, although the exact implementation of Osmos within Fabric will be shared at a later date. The agentic capabilities of Osmos will likely merge with Copilot in Fabric.

Bogdan Crivat, who leads Azure Data Analytics at Microsoft, emphasizes that the acquisition fits with the goal of helping organizations get more value from data. “Osmos solves this problem by applying agentic AI to transform raw data into analytics and AI-ready assets in OneLake,” according to the official announcement. The Osmos team will join the Fabric engineering team.

The standalone Osmos products will be phased out to focus entirely on Fabric integration. It is therefore not surprising that Osmos is currently not accepting new users.