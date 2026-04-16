Qlik brings agentic execution to data engineering

Qlik is expanding its agentic strategy to data engineering with four new capabilities. Declarative pipelines, an AI Assistant for Talend Studio, real-time routing for agentic processes, and native Open Lakehouse Streaming are designed to help data teams deliver AI-ready data faster.

Qlik notes that data professionals are being asked to support more AI initiatives, but the manual work involved in pipelines, transformations, and data quality continues to slow down progress. “Most companies do not struggle to imagine AI use cases. They struggle to deliver the trusted, current data those use cases depend on,” said CEO Mike Capone.

Four new capabilities

The release consists of four components. Declarative pipelines give data engineers a more language-driven way to create and customize pipelines, with context-aware suggestions for next steps. Qlik is also laying the groundwork for broader Pipeline Agent capabilities in the future.

In addition, an AI Assistant for Talend Studio is on the way. This context-sensitive assistant, scheduled for later this year, helps developers write SQL using natural language, create documentation, and generate jobs.

Furthermore, Qlik is expanding Talend Studio with real-time message routing for agentic processes, including support for RAG pipelines and MCP components. Finally, the company is adding native streaming to its Open Lakehouse, enabling teams to continuously combine event data with batch and CDC workloads in a single environment.

Tip: Qlik expands agentic tools to a full-fledged data platform