Microsoft expands Fabric with Database Hub and SQL migration assistant

The Database Hub provides a single, centralized management hub for Azure SQL, Cosmos DB, PostgreSQL, and more. SQL databases in Fabric now include a migration assistant and extensive enterprise features.

The Database Hub is now available in early access and provides a single view for managing databases across the edge, PaaS, and Fabric. This includes Azure SQL, Azure Cosmos DB, Azure Database for PostgreSQL, SQL Server via Azure Arc, and Azure Database for MySQL. Intelligent agents continuously analyze signals across the entire environment and provide recommendations on what has changed and what teams can do next.

Microsoft previously introduced Fabric IQ as an intelligence layer to transform data into autonomous decision-making. Built-in observability, delegated governance, and Copilot insights help database teams manage their entire environment from a single location.

SQL Database and Cosmos DB

For SQL Database in Fabric, Microsoft is introducing a Migration Assistant (Preview). This tool helps teams assess migration readiness, identify compatibility issues, and guide schema migrations from SQL Server to Fabric. Also notable are full collation support for all Azure SQL collations, configurable compute limits per database, and adjustable backup retention from 1 to 35 days.

For Azure Cosmos DB, support for private networks during mirroring to Fabric is now generally available. This allows users to securely mirror data from Cosmos DB accounts protected by Private Endpoints or VNETs to OneLake without changing network security configurations.

In addition, Microsoft is introducing the open-source Azure Cosmos DB Agent Kit: a collection of agent skills that extends AI coding assistants such as GitHub Copilot CLI and Claude Code with Cosmos DB expertise in data modeling and partitioning. In January 2026, Microsoft acquired Osmos to further strengthen AI-driven data ingestion in Fabric.

Tip: Microsoft Fabric is the new Office, but for data platforms