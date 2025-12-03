SAS has made its decision intelligence solution SAS Decision Builder generally available on Microsoft Fabric. The tool combines multiple AI models, rules, and logic into a single workflow for decision-making.

The launch of SAS Decision Builder on Microsoft Fabric was announced earlier. Now, general availability is a reality. Users can use the solution to combine AI models and business rules into a workable workflow. This should help organizations move from data to action more quickly.

The integration with Microsoft Fabric brings SAS’ decisioning capabilities to Fabric customers. They gain access to decision-making flows via an accessible low-code editor. In it, they combine machine learning, forecasting, and optimization with large language models. The platform works directly with enterprise data stored in Microsoft OneLake, Fabric’s unified data lake.

Collaboration within the Fabric ecosystem

In addition to Decision Builder, users can also leverage other Microsoft Fabric functionalities, including Power BI for reporting. The solution runs entirely within the secure Fabric environment. Data flows and decision-making processes are traceable thanks to built-in governance features.

Automation plays a role in deployment. Decisions can be rolled out quickly via scalable containers. This makes the tool suitable for cross-industry use cases that require batch or real-time decisioning. “Our deep integration with Microsoft Fabric helps customers bring their AI models into production to make real-time decisions that have an actual impact on their business and bottom line,” said Shadi Shahin, Vice President of Product Strategy at SAS.

For many companies, the step from AI model to production remains a challenge. SAS Decision Builder addresses this “last-mile” problem by streamlining the analytics lifecycle. This allows business analysts and domain experts to design, integrate, and deploy models and decisions without extensive technical knowledge.