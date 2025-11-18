SQL Server 2025 available: improved security and performance

Microsoft has made SQL Server 2025 generally available. The latest version of the database focuses on built-in AI functionality and developer improvements. In addition, the release offers improved security and performance for enterprise customers.

SQL Server 2025 integrates AI directly into the database engine. This enables advanced semantic search for deeper insights into enterprise data. Model management is done via T-SQL and supports seamless integration with Azure AI Foundry, Azure OpenAI Service, OpenAI, and Ollama.

The solution can be deployed anywhere, from on-premises to the cloud. Developers can easily switch between models without modifying code. Essential AI building blocks such as vector embedding, text chunking, and DiskANN indexing are included as standard. Integration with frameworks such as LangChain and Semantic Kernel accelerates the development of AI-powered applications.

Microsoft announced general availability at Ignite, emphasizing that the release aligns with its “One SQL” promise. This means customers can work consistently with a single engine and platform, whether on-premises, in the cloud, or via SaaS.

According to Microsoft, SQL Server 2025 offers the most significant improvements for SQL developers in a decade. Native JSON support, REST APIs, and improved Regular Expression (RegEx) functionality enable richer data enrichment and validation.

Change event streaming enables real-time, event-driven applications by streaming transaction log changes directly to Azure Event Hubs. This reduces I/O overhead compared to CDC.

The update introduces new tools, including an open-source Python driver and GitHub Copilot integration in Visual Studio Code and SQL Server Management Studio 22. This AI assistance helps with query generation, schema exploration, and database optimization within familiar workflows.

Improved security and performance

Microsoft positions SQL Server 2025 as the most secure database in the industry. The release adds modern identity and encryption practices, including Microsoft Entra ID for improved credential management.

Optimized locking reduces lock memory usage and minimizes blocking, increasing concurrency and uptime. More than 40 engine enhancements, including Intelligent Query Processing, columnstore improvements, and Query Store for readable secondaries, deliver better performance and availability without requiring code changes.

SQL Server 2025 strengthens mission-critical capabilities with improvements to Always On availability groups and disaster recovery options. Database mirroring in Fabric enables near-real-time analytics with zero ETL and reduces the burden on analytics workloads.

Changes to product versions

The release brings significant changes to the product portfolio. The Standard edition now supports up to 32 cores and 256GB of memory. A new Standard Developer edition offers more flexible testing options. Power BI Report Server is now included in all editions except Express.

For the Express edition, the maximum size increases to 50GB per database. Express Advanced mode has been merged into a single, unified SQL Express edition.

SQL Server 2025 is available on Linux, supporting RHEL 10 and Ubuntu 24.04. The release adds TLS 1.3, custom password policies, and signed container images. PolyBase now supports generic ODBC data sources for advanced analytics.

