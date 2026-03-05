Advancing Europe’s public agenda through Open Source Software Foundations

Digital products & services shape almost every sector of modern life. They have become an important backbone of the world’s economy and society. The balance of our digital economy depends on a delicate interplay between tech companies, startups, software developers, foundations, and other stakeholders – many of which have partly become autonomous in recent years. Since software and its services transcend borders, it is a challenge for states to enforce sovereign policy over this dynamic system. Therefore, ensuring systemic security through legal frameworks is essential for Europe’s competitiveness, sovereignty, and trust.

Laws and regulations may be useful for defining these frameworks, but prove to be insufficient: Europe can, for example, not simply “legislate away” its reliance on American graphics processing units for AI workloads, without adversely affecting its own industry. But by assisting the industry to reach a common level of understanding, Europe can promote interoperability. And this is where open source software foundations come into play.

So why do open source software foundations excel in this regard? In most cases, monopolies and other market distortions are not in the interest of market participants. Nevertheless, fragmented efforts among many smaller players can lead to a ‘might makes right’ dynamic. Open source foundations help to counter this, as they allow the market to defragment itself. In these foundations, “contributors” can be individuals or employees of a company, which abstracts away differences and creates a safe, collaborative environment. Established license models provide legal clarity and make outcomes predictable. And these bundled efforts could ultimately, if accepted by the community, become a de-facto standard – guiding the market towards a natural new state without heavy legislation.

How to build frameworks through open source foundations

Policymakers can support open source foundations in many ways, from contributing to projects to sponsoring them. One of the most effective approaches is to back or create foundations that align directly with their goals.

In order to direct its support effectively, a foundation has to decide which open source projects to back. At the highest level, this choice is guided by its mission statement. Narrowing the scope can increase the cohesion between projects and amplify the ideological message the foundation seeks to promote. The result: multiple foundations can exist within the same technological space, each carving out a slightly different focus.

The NeoNephos Foundation, for example, supports projects that align with its mission to advance cloud native sovereignty. By linking the mission statement to the technical scope, NeoNephos differentiates itself from broader initiatives like the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF), while still operating within the same ecosystem. Being “a slice of the same technical pie” has clear advantages: it allows the foundation to benefit from shared communities, technical integrations, and network effects. Nevertheless, the foundation can still shape the development and distribution of its projects around its own goals. This makes NeoNephos both a dedicated funding vehicle and a tailored development model for its mission. Through custom conformance programs, events, security standards, and interoperability requirements, it advances its vision of European digital sovereignty – all while remaining compatible with de facto community standards and contributing to the broader cloud native ecosystem.

Events like KubeCon + CloudNativeCon 26 provide an ideal opportunity for policymakers to engage with the cloud-native space and identify which initiatives and foundations align with their objectives.

Open Source Foundations: A market-compatible tool for policymakers

Forcing a market violently to one’s goals may lead to disruptions with unforeseen consequences. Open source software foundations, by contrast, influence the market more organically through collective agreement, shaped by community-driven standards and interfaces. Their success depends on the merit of their outcomes. Unlike legislation, which can remain dormant for years, the open source ecosystem is driven by competitiveness and a culture of “do-ocracy” – the principle that those who contribute have influence.

This article was submitted by NeoNephos.