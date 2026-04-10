Anthropic leases data center capacity from CoreWeave

Anthropic has signed a multi-year contract with CoreWeave for data center space to keep pace with the growing demand for its Claude AI models. The deal includes multiple Nvidia chip architectures in U.S. data centers. CoreWeave now counts the four largest AI model developers as clients: Anthropic, OpenAI, Google, and Meta.

The agreement is intended to help Anthropic build and roll out its Claude AI models. The contract comes at a time when demand for Claude services is growing rapidly. Anthropic itself refers to “unprecedented demand” that sometimes forces it to take its products offline. To further expand capacity, Anthropic has already committed $50 billion to new AI data centers in the U.S.

CoreWeave now has four major AI clients

The deal follows a series of major contracts CoreWeave has secured in a short period of time. For example, Meta recently signed a $21 billion commitment for CoreWeave computing power. CoreWeave now counts the four largest AI model developers as clients: Anthropic, OpenAI, Google, and Meta, according to CEO Michael Intrator.

CoreWeave is one of the so-called “neoclouds,” specialized cloud providers for heavy AI workloads. The company operates 43 active data centers and has contracted more than 3 gigawatts of power for its server farms. Earlier this year, Nvidia invested $2 billion in CoreWeave to further expand its data centers. Together, they aim to reach more than 5 gigawatts of AI capacity by 2030.

Additional Energy and Financing Deals

Anthropic itself is also actively working to secure infrastructure. Earlier this week, it entered into a partnership with Broadcom and Google (a subsidiary of Alphabet) to secure 3.5 gigawatts of power. That is enough to power approximately 2.6 million U.S. households simultaneously.

Anthropic’s financial position is also remarkable. The San Francisco-based company, a competitor of OpenAI, is valued at $380 billion, partly due to $30 billion in recently raised capital. This makes Anthropic one of the most valuable private companies in the world.

Financial details of the CoreWeave contract were not disclosed by the parties involved.